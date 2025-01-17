China's economy expands 5% in 2024, hitting target as strong exports, stimulus measures help

HONG KONG (AP) — China's economy expanded at a 5% annual pace in 2024, achieving Beijing’s target of “around 5%” growth helped by strong exports and recent stimulus measures.

In quarterly terms, the economy grew 5.4% in October-December, the government reported Friday.

Exports accelerated as companies and consumers rushed to beat potential tariff hikes incoming President-elect Donald Trump may impose on Chinese goods.

“The national economy was geerally stable with steady progress and new achievements were made in high-quality development,” according to the report by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

“Particularly, with a package of incremental policies being timely rolled out, the social confidence was effectively bolstered and the economy recovered remarkably.”

The world’s second largest economy has struggled with weaker consumer spending and resulting deflationary pressures as its recovery after the COVID 19 pandemic faltered and the property sector, once a main driver of business activity, fell into a downturn.

The Chinese economy grew at a 5.2% annual rate in 2023, and economists have forecast that it will slow further in coming years.

Trump, who will be inaugurated next week, has pledged to increase U.S. import duties on Chinese goods.

This week, the Biden administration also imposed further restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and technology as it sought to maintain its lead on advanced technologies and block China’s access.

The ruling Communist Party has rolled out a series of stimulus measures, including reducing banks’ reserve requirement ratios, cutting interest rates and frontloading billions from its budget in 2025 to fund construction projects. It has ordered banks to lend to beleaguered property developers that were left mired in debt after authorities cracked down on excess borrowing.

Beijing has also expanded a trade-in scheme for consumer goods and raised the wages of millions of government workers to revive domestic demand.

Manufacturing was a strong engine for growth last year, with industrial output jumping 5.8% from a year earlier. Total retail sales of consumer goods grew 3.5% at an annual rate.

Exports expanded 7.1% in annual terms, while imports grew 2.3%

Zen Soo, The Associated Press