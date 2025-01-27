China's DeepSeek sparks AI market rout

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Technology shares around the world slid on Monday as a surge in popularity of a Chinese discount artificial intelligence model shook investors' faith in the AI sector's voracious demand for high-tech chips.

Startup DeepSeek has rolled out a free assistant it says uses lower-cost chips and less data, seemingly challenging a widespread bet in financial markets that AI will drive demand along a supply chain from chipmakers to data centres.

MARKET REACTION:

- Nasdaq <.IXIC> down 3.1% after the open, S&P 500 fell 1.85%

- Nvidia down 12.4%; Microsoft off 4.3%, Meta Platforms down 1.1% and Alphabet shed 3.4%

- European tech stocks slid about 4%, set for their worst day since October. Chip maker ASML down 8.9%, and Siemens Energy, which provides electric hardware for AI infrastructure, slid around 20%.

- Japan's Nikkei shed nearly 1%, weighed on by heavyweight tech names. AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group fell over 8%.

- The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note was down 7.7 basis points 4.544% as investors moved into safer US government debt.

COMMENTS:

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANNEX WEALTH MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

"If it’s true that DeepSeek is the proverbial 'better mousetrap,' that could disrupt the entire AI narrative that has helped drive the markets over the last two years. It could mean less demand for chips, less need for a massive buildout of power production to fuel the models, and less need for largescale datacenters. However, it could also mean that AI becomes more accessible and help kickstart the development of a wide array of useful applications.

"For the last two years we have not only been monitoring the AI revolution and investing in it in different ways, but we have also been focused on not focusing solely on investing in the conventional AI story. Concentration risk—having too much in one stock or one theme—can feel good when those few names or ideas are on the ascent, but it is even more dangerous when disruptions take place.

"We urge people to not overreact to the market moves. It is possible that the news out of China could be overstated and then we could see a reversal of the recent market moves. It is also possible that the news is true, but then that would present new investment opportunities. Those are the various investment opportunities we have been positioning for—focusing less on the chips and hardware and more on the possible profitable use cases of the technology."

CHRIS LARKIN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, TRADING AND INVESTING, E*TRADE FROM MORGAN STANLEY, NEW YORK

Story Continues