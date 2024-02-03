China's chances of staging an economic rebound this year look slim

Wall Street strategists and investors remain cautious on China for the year ahead, and the long-awaited post-pandemic rebound still hasn't materialized. Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Insider

Experts see a narrow path for China to engineer an economic rebound in 2024.

While Beijing may manage to stabilize and achieve modest growth, a "bull case" seems unlikely.

China faces severe real estate woes, deflation, and an exodus of global investors.

The world has yet to witness any post-pandemic rebound in China, and Wall Street expects little to change in 2024.

The ongoing exodus of global investors is evidence the bear case is intact, and the country's real estate sector continues to look more and more precarious. Meanwhile, Beijing must figure out how to resolve deflation and historic youth unemployment, as well as the crisis of confidence among its citizens.

It's possible China will achieve some degree of stabilization this year, but experts remain hesitant to make any bullish calls on the country.

The Chinese stock market, for one, has shed roughly $6 trillion in value since peaking in 2021. Tech names in particular, such as Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu, have seen meteoric rise-and-falls in the last three years amid China's widespread antitrust crackdowns.

"Clearly, China's tighter rein on its tech companies over the last +3 years has put them at a serious disadvantage versus their US counterparts in public markets," DataTrek cofounders Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe wrote in a note Friday.

The lack of supportive policy — or anything like a coherent policy outlook — has kept benchmark indexes near multi-year lows. Foreign investors were net sellers in January for a record sixth month in a row.

Mike Edwards, deputy chief investment officer at Weiss Multi-Strategy, said policymakers haven't provided investors enough reason to move into stocks. "Dire sentiment" on China, he said, is just about universal right now.

"It's been relatively clear that a 'bazooka' or 'shock-and-awe' approach to stimulus is not in the cards," Edwards told Business Insider. "But we believe the turn can be engineered by demonstrating dedication to market-friendly policies, even if this dedication is born of desperation."

China's old and new economy

China has been attempting to shift from its old economy — powered by massive real estate growth — into a new one fueled by energy technology and manufacturing, according to Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.

While the government is dedicating resources to lithium batteries, solar, and electric vehicles, she said it will ultimately take years for the transition to become sizable enough to compensate for the downturn in the property market.

"Right now the growth in the new economy cannot offset the drag of the old economy," Chen told Business Insider. "To be confident in China you have to be really contrarian right now."

Real estate accounts for about one-fifth of the country's economy. Supply in China far outpaces demand, however, which has spurred a prolonged depreciation of property values.

That in turn has cratered sentiment, as Chinese households have the majority of their wealth tied to real estate.

Economic growth alone won't bring investors back

Caesar Maasry, who leads the emerging markets cross-asset strategy team at Goldman Sachs, forecasts China's economy to see a real GDP of 4.8% this year, above the current consensus of 4.6%.

But even so, he said it will take much more than an uptick in growth to turn sentiment around.

To that point, in 2023 real GDP touched 5.2%, beating the 3.0% seen in 2022. Yet the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index tumbled 16% over the same 12-month stretch.

"Strong inflows into local funds last week, perhaps driven by government support, have yet been unable to catalyze a sustainable rally, and we suspect the key to turning sentiment around may come from policymakers both in China and the US," Maasry told Business Insider.

He added that the US presidential election could spark unfavorable rhetoric on US-China relations, but any positive news it could bring on the geopolitical front could fuel a bounce for Chinese stocks.

In any case, most strategists agree that China must traverse a narrow path to not only convince investors to return to markets but to catalyze domestic confidence.

In January, Bloomberg reported that authorities were weighing a rescue package for the stock market worth as much as $278 million, and separate data showed the $48 trillion disparity between US and Chinese equities is an all-time gap.

To be sure, Beijing has been relatively restrained in its interventions over the last two years, in Edwards' view, which grants policymakers some added fiscal and monetary flexibility. But incremental "piecemeal" policy measures appear to be their most likely step forward, which may fall short.

"Roughly a year ago, people were almost universally bullish around a 'reopening' trade that didn't materialize," Edwards said. "The bull case is a contrarian one."

Read the original article on Business Insider