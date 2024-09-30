China's CATL says expects small impact from fire at battery plant, no casualties

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's CATL said a small number of products were affected by a fire at its battery factory and the impact on overall production and operations will be small, in comments posted on a Shenzhen Stock Exchange platform.

CATL also said on the investor platform on Sunday that there were no casualties from the incident in Ningde, which was under investigation.

CATL is the world's largest battery maker and counts Tesla as its biggest client. It has been known for a high product reliability and production yield with its unique manufacturing techniques and management.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

In June, a fire at South Korean lithium battery maker Aricell's plant killed 23 people, which police blamed on a rush to produce batteries to meet a deadline without addressing signs of quality failures.

