China Sunsine Chemical Holdings And 2 Other Premier Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets respond to the recent U.S. election results and a Federal Reserve rate cut, investors are witnessing record highs in major indices like the S&P 500, driven by optimism over potential economic growth and regulatory changes. Amidst this backdrop of market enthusiasm, dividend stocks continue to attract attention for their ability to provide steady income streams; China Sunsine Chemical Holdings and two other notable companies stand out as premier options worth considering in this environment.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.51% ★★★★★★ Globeride (TSE:7990) 4.18% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.69% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.44% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.83% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 6.13% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.39% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.49% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.84% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.91% ★★★★★★

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company that manufactures and sells specialty chemicals globally, with a market capitalization of SGD419.49 million.

Operations: China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from Rubber Chemicals (CN¥4.39 billion), along with contributions from Heating Power (CN¥202.99 million) and Waste Treatment (CN¥25.06 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings offers a dividend yield of 5.59%, which is below the top quartile in the Singapore market. Despite this, its dividends are well covered by both earnings and cash flow, with payout ratios of 21.1% and 34%, respectively. However, the company has an unstable dividend track record over the past decade, marked by volatility and unreliability in payments despite overall growth in payouts during that period.

SGX:QES Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: ENEOS Holdings, Inc. operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals sectors across Japan, China, Asia, and internationally with a market cap of ¥2.20 trillion.

Operations: ENEOS Holdings generates revenue from its Metal segment, which accounts for ¥1.07 billion, and its Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production segment, contributing ¥231.26 million.