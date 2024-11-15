China Sunsine Chemical Holdings And 2 Other Premier Dividend Stocks To Consider

In This Article:
As global markets respond to the recent U.S. election results and a Federal Reserve rate cut, investors are witnessing record highs in major indices like the S&P 500, driven by optimism over potential economic growth and regulatory changes. Amidst this backdrop of market enthusiasm, dividend stocks continue to attract attention for their ability to provide steady income streams; China Sunsine Chemical Holdings and two other notable companies stand out as premier options worth considering in this environment.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.51%
|
★★★★★★
|
Globeride (TSE:7990)
|
4.18%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
6.69%
|
★★★★★★
|
Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI)
|
4.44%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.83%
|
★★★★★★
|
James Latham (AIM:LTHM)
|
6.13%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.39%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.84%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
4.91%
|
★★★★★★
Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.
China Sunsine Chemical Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company that manufactures and sells specialty chemicals globally, with a market capitalization of SGD419.49 million.
Operations: China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Ltd. generates its revenue primarily from Rubber Chemicals (CN¥4.39 billion), along with contributions from Heating Power (CN¥202.99 million) and Waste Treatment (CN¥25.06 million).
Dividend Yield: 5.6%
China Sunsine Chemical Holdings offers a dividend yield of 5.59%, which is below the top quartile in the Singapore market. Despite this, its dividends are well covered by both earnings and cash flow, with payout ratios of 21.1% and 34%, respectively. However, the company has an unstable dividend track record over the past decade, marked by volatility and unreliability in payments despite overall growth in payouts during that period.
-
Click here to discover the nuances of China Sunsine Chemical Holdings with our detailed analytical dividend report.
-
Our expertly prepared valuation report China Sunsine Chemical Holdings implies its share price may be lower than expected.
ENEOS Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: ENEOS Holdings, Inc. operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals sectors across Japan, China, Asia, and internationally with a market cap of ¥2.20 trillion.
Operations: ENEOS Holdings generates revenue from its Metal segment, which accounts for ¥1.07 billion, and its Oil and Natural Gas Exploration and Production segment, contributing ¥231.26 million.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
ENEOS Holdings provides a stable dividend yield of 3.28%, which is below the top quartile in Japan. The dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 38.5% and 26%, respectively, indicating sustainability. Despite high debt levels, the company has maintained reliable and growing dividend payments over the past decade. Recent board discussions suggest potential adjustments to future dividends following significant share buybacks totaling ¥118 billion since May 2024.
-
Click here and access our complete dividend analysis report to understand the dynamics of ENEOS Holdings.
-
The analysis detailed in our ENEOS Holdings valuation report hints at an inflated share price compared to its estimated value.
Uchida Yoko
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Uchida Yoko Co., Ltd. offers government and education, office, and information system solutions both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥65.66 billion.
Operations: Uchida Yoko Co., Ltd.'s revenue is divided into three main segments: Information-Related at ¥139.85 billion, Office Related Business at ¥56.63 billion, and Public Related Business at ¥81.01 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.3%
Uchida Yoko offers a reliable dividend yield of 3.3%, slightly below Japan's top quartile. The company's dividends are well-supported by earnings, with a payout ratio of 30.9%, and cash flows, at a cash payout ratio of 75.4%. Over the past decade, dividends have been stable and growing with minimal volatility. Uchida Yoko's price-to-earnings ratio is attractively low at 9.4x compared to the broader market, enhancing its value proposition for investors seeking income stability.
-
Take a closer look at Uchida Yoko's potential here in our dividend report.
-
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential overvaluation of Uchida Yoko shares in the market.
Taking Advantage
-
-
-
Companies discussed in this article include SGX:QES TSE:5020 and TSE:8057.
