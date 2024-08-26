China to hold 3-day live fire military drills near Myanmar border from Tuesday

China's People's Liberation Army will conduct a three-day live fire drill from Tuesday on the Chinese side of the China-Myanmar border, according to the provincial government of Yunnan in the country's southwest.

The drill area has been defined by points that include Ruili city, near the townships of Huyi and Wanting township, Zhenkang county near Mengdui township, as well as the autonomous county of Gengma Dai and Wa near Mengding town.

In its announcement on Monday, the provincial government said that vehicles and personnel entering the defined area should follow traffic control regulations, suggesting that access has not been blocked.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Yunnan's announcement came hours after a statement by the PLA Southern Theatre Command that its troops were going to Ruili and Zhenkang "to carry out border armed patrols and air-to-ground joint patrols".

"The purpose is to test the theatre troop's capabilities in rapid mobility, three-dimensional containment and joint combat, to maintain the safety and stability of the border areas," the PLA statement said.

The planned army and air force patrols follow increasing violence in the prolonged civil war in neighbouring Myanmar between the ruling junta and armed ethnic minority groups. The destabilising situation is posing a challenge to China's border security.

There are also concerns about the security of Chinese assets and personnel in the border region.

Beijing held two live fire drills in April on its border with Myanmar as concerns over the country's security state grow.

At the time, military mouthpiece PLA Daily said that the war in Myanmar had "seriously threatened" security and stability in the border region, adding that the Chinese army would take "all necessary measures" to protect the safety of its people.

Story continues

Yunnan province shares around 2,000km (1,240 miles) of border with Myanmar, and China has invested heavily in its neighbour over the years, even after Myanmar's 2021 military coup.

Myanmar has also played an important role in China's ambitions for direct access to the Indian Ocean, as Beijing seeks to reduce dependence on the narrow chokepoints of the Strait of Malacca for its oil imports.

Beijing has worked to push both the junta and the rebels to negotiate, but with limited success so far.

Last week, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said "no other country wants Myanmar to restore stability and realise development more than China", during his meeting with Julie Bishop, special envoy of the UN secretary-general on Myanmar.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.