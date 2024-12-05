South China Morning Post

How will China policy be affected by Donald Trump's overhaul of the US federal workforce?

Washington's bureaucrats are bracing for Donald Trump's onslaught as he prepares to overhaul foreign policy and slash the federal workforce while tackling the nation's US$1.83 trillion deficit.

The president-elect aims to pick up where he left off in 2020 with "Schedule F", an executive order stating that federal employees in confidential, policymaking or policy-advocating roles could lose their job protection and be fired at will.

Concerns about alienating government employees and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that year delayed Schedule F's implementation. US President Joe Biden's administration repealed the order before it could take effect.

In connection with Trump's effort to reinstate and expand the move, he has enlisted billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a former 2024 Republican presidential nominee, to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk, the world's richest man, has pledged to cut US$2 trillion from the federal budget. And Ramaswamy has described Schedule F as an "incremental reform", saying the coming administration envisioned "a revolution" in cutting waste.

US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (right), named by Donald Trump to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, speaks at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington on December 4, 2024. Photo: Aspen Institute alt=US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (right), named by Donald Trump to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, speaks at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington on December 4, 2024. Photo: Aspen Institute>

On Wednesday, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington, Ramaswamy described how he imagined "success" would look like for the new department.

"We'll be able to do a victory dance, hopefully, if we have restored the idea that the people we elect to run the government are the ones who are making the most important decisions, rather than unelected federal bureaucrats," he said.

Ramaswamy said that viewing the department only from a cost-cutting perspective "understates the impact that we want to have", adding that "you're looking at mass rescission ... or downsizing of the regulatory state".

This means that anyone and anything that does not not directly align with Trump's priorities could wind up on the chopping block.

