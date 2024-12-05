How will China policy be affected by Donald Trump's overhaul of the US federal workforce?

Washington's bureaucrats are bracing for Donald Trump's onslaught as he prepares to overhaul foreign policy and slash the federal workforce while tackling the nation's US$1.83 trillion deficit.

The president-elect aims to pick up where he left off in 2020 with "Schedule F", an executive order stating that federal employees in confidential, policymaking or policy-advocating roles could lose their job protection and be fired at will.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Concerns about alienating government employees and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that year delayed Schedule F's implementation. US President Joe Biden's administration repealed the order before it could take effect.

In connection with Trump's effort to reinstate and expand the move, he has enlisted billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a former 2024 Republican presidential nominee, to co-lead the new Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk, the world's richest man, has pledged to cut US$2 trillion from the federal budget. And Ramaswamy has described Schedule F as an "incremental reform", saying the coming administration envisioned "a revolution" in cutting waste.

US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (right), named by Donald Trump to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, speaks at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington on December 4, 2024. Photo: Aspen Institute alt=US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (right), named by Donald Trump to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, speaks at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington on December 4, 2024. Photo: Aspen Institute>

On Wednesday, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington, Ramaswamy described how he imagined "success" would look like for the new department.

"We'll be able to do a victory dance, hopefully, if we have restored the idea that the people we elect to run the government are the ones who are making the most important decisions, rather than unelected federal bureaucrats," he said.

Ramaswamy said that viewing the department only from a cost-cutting perspective "understates the impact that we want to have", adding that "you're looking at mass rescission ... or downsizing of the regulatory state".

This means that anyone and anything that does not not directly align with Trump's priorities could wind up on the chopping block.

Story Continues

Some analysts warn that the promised firings could weaken key agencies, jeopardising the effectiveness and even survival of day-to-day communications and engagement.

Several of these channels, established after last year's summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, were meant to manage bilateral competition.

They say Washington's understanding of Beijing could suffer if experienced federal employees - especially those with expertise in Chinese politics, culture and regional affairs - are dismissed over perceived differences in ideology or political loyalty.

Such a purge could make unofficial communication channels between the two nations more vital to prevent worsening relations. And halting cooperation on issues like climate change could have dire, far-reaching global consequences.

"Obviously this could have a big impact," said Robert Sutter of George Washington University. "Morale could be quite bad, and when morale is bad, you go slow and you don't do it. And how do you get people to go faster? You need an army to do that."

"If we have this clash of, 'I'm going to fire you' and this type of thing, well, fine, you're going to have a lot of dislocation then, and all that information will be lost," he added.

As Denis Simon of the Quincy Institute, a Washington-based think tank, sees it, the Trump team's push recalls "the McCarthy era when many experienced and skilled diplomats were forced to leave their posts".

McCarthyism, named after US senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, ushered in a tense period from the late 1940s through the 1950s marked by investigations and hearings to expose alleged communist infiltration in the US government.

Simon believes the US missed out on many developments on the mainland during the Cold War because "our best and brightest regarding China and Asia were forced out of their jobs for alleged disloyalty".

The strength of the US system "comes from the sustained interaction among insiders and outsiders of the government", he continued, estimating it would "take 10 years to fix what is about to be seriously broken".

"Kicking out the experts who have aggregate knowledge of people, places and developments inside China and other Asian nations will severely damage our ability to look at developments from a long-term historical perspective."

However, some Washington analysts downplay these concerns, citing Trump's hands-on diplomacy and China being a top foreign-policy priority in his second term.

While some bureaucrats may face cuts, Trump is less likely to dismiss those managing China relations, they argue. And if he does, it would be the president-elect and his top loyalists tending to the relationship.

The coming Trump administration might reduce a focus on international organisations like the United Nations. Photo: Reuters alt=The coming Trump administration might reduce a focus on international organisations like the United Nations. Photo: Reuters>

Others say streamlining the federal bureaucracy has been a long time coming and that a reduced focus on international organisations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization could free up more personnel for Trump's priorities.

In September, US vice-president-elect J.D. Vance called on fellow conservatives to "actually take over" the executive branch, which he described as the "most important branch of government".

Vance has advocated filling Washington with those who agree politically with the coming administration, "people who are aligned, even if they're completely outside of the government", and added, "frankly, fire the people who are not aligned, right?"

Many eyes are trained on the State Department, which is responsible for America's foreign policy and relations.

Project 2025, a 900-page policy blueprint by the conservative Heritage Foundation meant to guide Trump's second presidency, has recommended boosting the number of political appointees at the department.

Trump distanced himself from Project 2025 during his presidential campaign, but he has thus far nominated at least three people directly associated with it.

Kiron Skinner, a senior State Department official during Trump's first term, wrote in the project: "There are scores of fine diplomats who serve the president's agenda, often shaping and interpreting it."

That said, all administrations witness "a tug of war" between a president and government bureaucracy, according to Skinner.

"This resistance is especially pronounced under conservative presidents, largely because much of the State Department's workforce is left-leaning and predisposed to oppose conservative policies," Skinner explained.

Kiron Skinner served as director of policy planning at the State Department in the first Trump administration. Photo: X alt=Kiron Skinner served as director of policy planning at the State Department in the first Trump administration. Photo: X>

That view is widely shared in conservative circles.

The Hudson Institute, a right-leaning Washington-based think tank, in a recent email announcement for an event on the issue, stated that "most proposals double down on the status quo" and recommend "larger staff and budgets".

Such plans valued "greater control by career officials at the expense of elected leaders", it added, despite America's massive deficit spending and declining influence abroad.

The Trump administration thus had "a rare opportunity to address these weaknesses and help the Foreign Service, and more broadly the State Department, advance the US national interest in the context of intensifying great-power competition".

In Trump's first term, the department's civil-service workforce fell by an average of 1.4 per cent annually from 2016 to 2020, with a 4.5 per cent decline between 2016 and 2018 during a hiring freeze, according to the Partnership for Public Service, a non-partisan group favouring more efficient government

Between September 2016 and September 2020, the department's foreign-service workforce fell 0.4 per cent annually on average. In contrast, during the Barack Obama administration, it expanded by an average of 0.4 per cent each year.

Its reduced ranks were second only to the Labour Department among cabinet-level departments under Trump, according to US Office of Personnel Management data.

Under Biden, the State Department's civil service has returned to pre-Trump levels, but that could soon change.

During Barack Obama's presidency from 2009 to 2017, the State Department's workforce expanded on average by 0.4 per cent annually. Photo: EPA alt=During Barack Obama's presidency from 2009 to 2017, the State Department's workforce expanded on average by 0.4 per cent annually. Photo: EPA>

Still, China would be a foreign-policy priority owing to America's trade imbalance, hence "cutting the people who are working on that issue probably isn't a good idea", said Eric Gomez of the libertarian Cato Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

Citing fentanyl as an example of a major domestic priority for Trump, Gomez added that the idea of "cutting the people who are trying to stymie fentanyl trafficking into America doesn't seem like a really good idea".

During Trump's first term, high-level officials played pivotal roles in foreign policy, he noted, as seen in security and trade negotiations with North Korea and China.

By this logic, a reduced number of middle-tier diplomats might be less impactful as long as Trump or his trusted senior officials handled the most critical diplomatic tasks.

Any firings would have little impact if Trump's agenda focuses on decoupling from China, according to Jon Lieber of Eurasia Group, a New York-based political risk consultancy.

If the objective was to hurt China's tech sector and slow mainland growth, "you don't need people working on export controls. You don't need people who are cooperating with their counterpart" in Beijing's security ministry, Lieber said.

Even if Trump played a "uniquely central role in interacting" with Xi Jinping, the US could not afford to ignore career professionals, argued Simon, who has spent decades working in Sino-American relations.

Whether at the State Department, Pentagon or in American intelligence circles, "we must stay connected with Chinese counterparts", he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waits for a meeting with then-US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019. Trump may take a hands-on approach to US-China policy. Photo: AFP alt=Chinese President Xi Jinping waits for a meeting with then-US president Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019. Trump may take a hands-on approach to US-China policy. Photo: AFP>

"We must remove a lot of the opaqueness from our bilateral interactions," Simon added, noting that unofficial "track two-type discussions can add stability and confidence even in an environment that is filled with mistrust and uncertainty".

Yet Dennis Wilder of Georgetown University's Initiative for US-China Dialogue on Global Issues called America's federal bureaucracy bloated, asserting that many Democratic and Republican presidents had failed to streamline it.

"If done right, it will not weaken critical agencies but instead make them far more effective on behalf of the American people. This is a big part of the Trump mandate," Wilder said as he described Musk as "extremely capable".

America "is full of competent people who can join the civil service" and no one was "indispensable", he continued.

Zichen Wang of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based think tank, said benefits would flow from "maintaining and expanding existing communications and engagement channels".

Wang said a more pressing question than adequate staffing was whether bilateral channels would be "shut down" given Trump's nomination of people who appeared to hold "very hawkish views on engaging with China in any way".

That was a concern on issues like global warming, as both countries "have huge common interests in combating climate change".

"Insufficient manpower or expertise in the US government on matters like climate change will threaten a global cause," Wang added, "not just on communications and engagements with China."

Additional reporting by Laura Zhou in Washington

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.