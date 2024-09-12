China, Philippines agree to keep talking after 'candid' Sabina Shoal discussions

China and the Philippines described their latest round of high-level maritime talks as "candid", with both sides agreeing to continue conversations.

China's foreign affairs vice-minister Chen Xiaodong and Maria Theresa Lazaro, the Philippine undersecretary for foreign affairs, met in Beijing on Tuesday for the 10th cycle of the China-Philippines Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM).

The BCM was established in May 2017 as a platform for the neighbouring states to discuss issues of mutual concern in the South China Sea and explore possible areas of cooperation. The most recent previous meeting was held in Manila in July.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

According to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, both sides agreed to maintain communication through continued use of diplomatic channels, including the BCM.

Discussions covered the disputed atoll where the Philippine coastguard deployed the BRP Teresa Magbanua four months ago, claiming that China was carrying out reclamation around the shoal, the statement said.

The disagreement at Sabina Shoal has shifted focus from another South China Sea flashpoint between Manila and Beijing - the World War II-era BRP Sierra Madre that serves as a Philippine outpost at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal.

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the maritime issues between China and the Philippines, in particular the issue of Xianbin Jiao," - the Chinese name for Sabina Shoal, which is known in the Philippines as the Escoda Shoal.

"The Chinese side reiterated its principled position on the issue of Xianbin Jiao and urged the Philippine side to immediately withdraw relevant vessels," it continued, adding that China will "firmly safeguard its sovereignty" and observe the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

Story continues

Two days before the talks, Beijing's official mouthpiece People's Daily published a commentary calling on Manila to "seriously consider the future" of a relationship "at a crossroads".

Two Chinese navy tug boats - Nantuo 175 and 185 - spotted near the Teresa Magbanua by the Philippine coastguard led to speculation that Beijing was considering towing the vessels it regards as illegally deployed in its waters.

After the talks, Lazaro posted an all-smiles picture of the top officials on X and said they had "frank and candid discussions on managing the situation in the West Philippine Sea" - a reference to the portion of the South China Sea claimed by Manila as part of its exclusive economic zone.

"We agreed to continue discussions on areas of cooperation, especially on hotline mechanisms, coastguard cooperation, and marine scientific and technological cooperation."

Lazaro added that she had reaffirmed the Philippines' "consistent position" and explored ways to calm tensions.

The meeting's conciliatory tone echoed the July talks, which included an agreement to extend the communication line between Beijing and Manila to include presidential representatives and top diplomats.

But the intervening weeks have seen growing tensions between the two countries, including three vessel collisions in August.

Manila's Washington envoy Jose Manuel Romualdez hinted on Tuesday that a summit of at least 20 nations is planned on the sidelines of this month's UN General Assembly in New York to seek ways "to talk some sense" into China over the confrontations.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.