China and Japan face 'crisis' in ties as they fail to adapt to 'new reality': ex-PM Fukuda

Former Japanese prime minister Yasuo Fukuda has warned of a "crisis of dialogue, comprehensive understanding, and mutual trust" between Japan and China, urging leaders from the two nations to take decisive action.

"In the past three years ... mutual understanding has declined further with goodwill towards each other plummeting," Fukuda said in a written speech at the annual Beijing-Tokyo Forum on Wednesday.

"China and Japan are in a crisis of dialogue, comprehensive understanding, and mutual trust. This crisis must be overcome."

Fukuda said concrete action was necessary to advance the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between China and Japan.

The former leader's remarks came as public sentiment between the two countries reached its lowest point in two decades. A poll by the forum released earlier this week showed that nearly 90 per cent of respondents from the two nations held negative views of each other.

Fukuda acknowledged changing global dynamics, noting that "the existence of China, which has become a world power, has had a great impact on the entire world". He said both Japan and China had failed to adapt to this shift.

"I have noticed that neither China nor Japan has adapted well to this new reality. Relations between China and the United States are also in the same situation," he said.

Addressing the forum virtually, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Japan not to cross "the bottom line of bilateral ties", referring to Tokyo's wartime history and its dealings with Taiwan.

Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. Japan - like most countries, including the United States - does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, though it is wary of any attempt to take the self-governed island by force. Washington is committed to arming Taipei for its defence.

China's relations with Japan have been affected by Tokyo's growing ties with the island.

In 2021, after stepping down as leader, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said that "a Taiwan contingency is a contingency for Japan".

Abe, a right-wing political strongman, once said that stronger ties between Tokyo, Washington and Taipei would be "extremely important for the peace and stability of the region" - a sentiment that has largely been inherited by his successors, including current Japanese leader Shigeru Ishiba.

