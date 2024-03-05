China to formulate development plans for industries of the future

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will formulate development plans for industries of the future, opening up new fields such as quantum technology and life sciences, according to an official work report released on Tuesday.

The country will step up research and development as well as the application of big data and artificial intelligence (AI), and launch an AI plus initiative, the report showed.

China will launch a number of major science and technology programs to meet major strategic demands and demands of industrial development.

The country will also cultivate more first-class scientists and innovation teams and improve mechanisms for identifying and nurturing top-tier innovators.

China will fully leverage the strengths of the new system for mobilising resources nationwide to raise the country's capacity for innovation, the report showed. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)