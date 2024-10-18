China economy slowdown deepens, official figures show

Gross domestic product rose by 4.6% on an yearly basis, below the government's 5% annual target [Getty Images]

China's economic slowdown deepened in the three months to the end of September, as the country struggles to boost flagging growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 4.6% on an yearly basis, below the government's 5% annual target, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

However, that was slightly better than expected, while other figures released on Friday, including retails sales and factory output, also beat forecasts.

In recent weeks, Beijing has announced a number of measures aimed at supporting growth.

This is the second quarter in a row that China's official measure of economic growth has fallen below the 5% target, which will add to government concerns.

"The government’s growth target for this year now appears in serious jeopardy," the former head of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) China division, Eswar Prasad told BBC News.

"It will take a substantial stimulus-fuelled boost to growth in the fourth quarter to hit the target."

Earlier on Friday, China's central bank said it had called on banks and other financial institutions to boost lending to help support growth.

Last month, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced the country's biggest stimulus package since the pandemic, including large cuts to interest and mortgage rates.

The plans also included help for the flagging stock market and measures to encourage banks to lend more to businesses and individuals.

Since then, the Ministry of Finance and other government bodies have unveiled further plans aimed at boosting economic growth.

The world's second largest economy has been hit by a number of challenges, including a property crisis, as well as weak consumer and business confidence.