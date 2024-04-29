China developer CIFI gets bondholder nod on debt restructuring plan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Embattled Chinese property developer CIFI Holdings said on Monday it has reached agreement with a key group of bondholders on a plan to restructure its offshore debt.

A key group of bondholders has agreed "in principle" on the key terms of a proposal offered by CIFI, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The group holds or controls approximately 43% in aggregate of the principal amount of the CIFI's offshore notes and bonds.

Shanghai-based CIFI defaulted on payments tied to a convertible bond in October, 2022, and has been working with its creditors for repayment solutions since.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editnig by Kim Coghill)