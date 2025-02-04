China counters with tariffs on US products. It will also investigate Google

BEIJING (AP) — China countered President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products with tariffs of its own on multiple U.S. imports Tuesday as well as announcing an antitrust investigation into Google and other trade measures.

China said it would implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the U.S. The tariffs would take effect next Monday.

“The US’s unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement from a Ministry of Finance office said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.”

China is the world's largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with its top suppliers being Australia, Qatar and Malaysia. The U.S., which is the biggest exporter of LNG globally, does not significantly export LNG to China.

In 2023, the U.S. exported 173,247 million cubic feet of LNG to China, representing about 2.3% of total natural gas export volumes, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In addition, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Tuesday it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. The announcement did not mention the tariffs but came just minutes after Trump’s 10% tariffs on China were to take effect.

It is unclear how the probe will affect Google’s operations. Google has a limited presence in China, and its search engine is blocked in the country like most other Western platforms. Google exited the Chinese market in 2010 after refusing to comply with censorship requests from the Chinese government and following a series of cyberattacks on the company.

Google did not immediately comment.

Analysts said that China's retaliatory measures would cause adverse effects on not just the U.S. economy but also impact the rest of the world.

“They have a much more developed export control regime. We depend on them for a lot of critical minerals: gallium, germanium, graphite, a host of others. So … they could put some significant harm on our economy,” said Philip Luck, a former State Department official and director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Monday at a forum.

The response from China appears calculated and measured, said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of the Franklin Templeton Institute.

“A risk is that this is the beginning of a tit-for-tat trade war, which could result in lower GDP growth everywhere, higher U.S. inflation, a stronger dollar and upside pressure on U.S. interest rates," Dover said.

