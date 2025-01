BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue in 2024 rose 1.3% year on year, narrowing from 6.4% expansion in 2023, finance ministry data showed on Friday, as a property market slump and slowing domestic demands weighed on the economy.

Fiscal expenditure grew 3.6% last year, slowing from 5.4% in 2023.

China's top leaders have pledged to adopt a more proactive fiscal policy this year as external headwinds loom with a second Trump administration.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo)