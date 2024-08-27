Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:CHINTEK) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = RM89m ÷ (RM975m - RM19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2024).

Therefore, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 9.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chin Teck Plantations Berhad for free.

So How Is Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 9.3%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 38%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Chin Teck Plantations Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Chin Teck Plantations Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 49% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

