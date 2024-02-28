Chief Supply Chain Officer Andrew Rendich Sells 125,840 Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc

Andrew Rendich, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON), executed a sale of 125,840 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Peloton Interactive Inc is a company that provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provide a comprehensive, socially connected fitness experience. The company also offers connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to live and on-demand classes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 288,638 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting the insider's trading activities within the company.

The insider transaction history for Peloton Interactive Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 30 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc were trading at $4.49, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.724 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.52, with a GuruFocus Value of $8.57. This valuation suggests that Peloton Interactive Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

