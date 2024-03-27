Chief Scientific Officer John Boniface Sells 21,438 Shares of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA)

John Boniface, Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA), has sold 21,438 shares of the company on March 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $9.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $204,682.90.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a company focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. The company's tests are designed to predict the risk of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and other pregnancy complications, enabling more informed clinical decisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,930 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sera Prognostics Inc were trading at $9.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $308.044 million.

The insider transaction history and the absence of insider purchases over the past year may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider confidence.

