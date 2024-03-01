Chief Product Officer Nicholas Daniel Sells Shares of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), a global marketplace for unique and creative goods, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Product Officer Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC filing, which can be accessed here.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,260 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where Etsy Inc has experienced 27 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Etsy Inc were trading at $71.82, giving the company a market cap of $8.494 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Etsy Inc stands at 31.70, which is above the industry median of 17.8 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $133.70, indicates that Etsy Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Etsy Inc operates a two-sided online marketplace where people around the world connect to make, sell, and buy unique goods. The platform includes handmade items, vintage goods, and craft supplies. Etsy's business model focuses on empowering sellers and engaging buyers with a focus on sustainability and community.The insider's recent transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financials when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

