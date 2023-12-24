Chief Medical Officer Niranjan Kanesa-thasan Sells 11,884 Shares of Icosavax Inc (ICVX)

According to a recent SEC filing, Niranjan Kanesa-thasan, the Chief Medical Officer of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX), sold 11,884 shares of the company on December 20, 2023. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.46 per share, indicating a total sale amount of $183,686.64.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccine candidates. The company's proprietary technology platform is designed to enable the development of vaccines that elicit robust immune responses, with a primary focus on preventing diseases caused by infectious pathogens.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,001 shares of Icosavax Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Icosavax Inc were trading at $15.46, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $783.603 million.

The insider transaction history and the absence of insider purchases over the past year may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

