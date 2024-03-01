Chief Medical Officer John Paolini Sells 10,156 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing.John Paolini, the Chief Medical Officer of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA), sold 10,156 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,156 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and five insider sells for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA).

On the day of the sale, shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) were trading at $21.03 each, placing the company's market cap at approximately $1.484 billion.The insider transaction history and the absence of insider purchases over the past year may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and sentiment.

