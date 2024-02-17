Soleil Boughton, Chief Legal Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS), sold 23,081 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 218,440 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a telehealth company that provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's platform connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Hims & Hers aims to make healthcare more accessible and convenient through its telemedicine services and personalized treatment plans.

The insider transaction history for Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Chief Legal Officer Soleil Boughton Sells 23,081 Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $10.01, giving the company a market cap of $2.126 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.82, with a GuruFocus Value of $12.16, indicating that Hims & Hers Health Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued.

Chief Legal Officer Soleil Boughton Sells 23,081 Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

