Chief Legal Officer R Dodge Sells 686,101 Shares of DraftKings Inc

R Dodge, Chief Legal Officer of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), executed a sale of 686,101 shares in the company on February 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. DraftKings Inc is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company known for its daily fantasy sports contests and sports betting platforms. The company also provides iGaming, a form of online betting which includes casino games.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,567,268 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for DraftKings Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 50 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of DraftKings Inc were trading at $43.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.225 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GuruFocus Value of $41.25, suggesting that DraftKings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

