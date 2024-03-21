Chief Innovation Officer Jason Wudi Sells 33,830 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Jason Wudi, Chief Innovation Officer of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF), has sold 33,830 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.89 per share, resulting in a total value of $605,477.70.

Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF) specializes in software solutions for Apple devices, providing an enterprise management platform that helps organizations manage and secure their Apple ecosystem. The company's offerings include device management, application lifecycle management, personalized support, and security features tailored for Apple products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 94,568 shares of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 19 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF) were trading at $17.89, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.288 billion.

The stock's price of $17.89 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $32.98 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.54, suggesting that the stock may be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

