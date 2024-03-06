SouthState Corp (NYSE:SSB), a financial services company offering banking, mortgage, and investment services primarily in the southeastern United States, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Banking Officer Greg Lapointe sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 5, 2024.Greg Lapointe has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 9,600 shares and making no purchases of SouthState Corp stock during this period. The transaction history for SouthState Corp insiders shows a pattern of more sales than purchases over the past year, with 5 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SouthState Corp were trading at $82.7, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.479 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.15, which is above the industry median of 9.2 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $88.94, SouthState Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Chief Banking Officer Greg Lapointe Sells Shares of SouthState Corp (SSB)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activities, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling patterns within the company.

Chief Banking Officer Greg Lapointe Sells Shares of SouthState Corp (SSB)

The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

