Chief Accounting Officer Kathryn Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)

Kathryn Romano, the Chief Accounting Officer of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS), has sold 5,000 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $165.88 per share, resulting in a total value of $829,400.

Krystal Biotech Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases. The company's proprietary gene therapy platform seeks to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs by delivering therapeutic genes to restore normal gene function.

Over the past year, Kathryn Romano has sold a total of 76,515 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Krystal Biotech Inc were trading at $165.88, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.748 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1,771.89, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 29.13 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock performance relative to its earnings.

