Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,072.32
    -12.13 (-0.06%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • DOW

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7906
    +0.0017 (+0.21%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.85
    +0.62 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    53,288.07
    -48.29 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.85
    -53.38 (-5.10%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,805.60
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    15,619.25
    +11.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,231.31
    -247.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6968
    +0.0008 (+0.11%)
     

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

·5 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools are poised to resume classes this week after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union approved a plan with the district late Monday over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both sides had been locked in an increasingly nasty standoff that canceled classes for four days in the nation’s third-largest school district. The deal, which would have students in class Wednesday and teachers a day earlier, still requires approval by the union’s full 25,000 members, according to the union.

Neither side immediately disclosed further details Monday evening. Issues on the table have been metrics to close schools amid outbreaks and expanded COVID-19 testing.

“We know this has been very difficult for students and families,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at an evening news conference. “No one wins when students are out.”

The Chicago Teachers Union voted Monday evening to suspend their work action from last week calling for online learning until a safety plan had been negotiated or the latest COVID-19 surge subsided. The district, which has rejected districtwide remote learning, responded by locking teachers out of remote teaching systems and docked pay.

Negotiations over the weekend failed to produce a deal and rhetoric about negotiations became increasingly sharp. Some principals canceled class Tuesday preemptively and warned of further closures.

Earlier Monday, Union President Jesse Sharkey said the union and district remained “apart on a number of key features” that teachers want before returning to classrooms. He also accused Lightfoot of refusing to compromise on teachers’ main priorities.

“The mayor is being relentless, but she’s being relentlessly stupid, she’s being relentlessly stubborn,” Sharkey said, playing on a reference the former prosecutor mayor made about refusing to “relent” in negotiations. “She’s relentlessly refusing to seek accommodation and we’re trying to find a way to get people back in school.”

Lightfoot accused teachers of “abandoning” students by refusing to teach in-person. She also shot back at the union president.

“If I had a dollar for every time some privileged, clouted white guy called me stupid, I'd be a bazillionaire,” Lightfoot, who is Black, told WLS-TV.

By evening she had said she was optimistic with the latest proposal, which went to union leaders for a vote.

Chicago shares pandemic concerns with other districts nationwide, with more reverting to remote learning as infections soar and staff members are sidelined. But the situation in union-friendly Chicago has been amplified in a labor dispute that's familiar to families in the mostly low-income Black and Latino district who saw disruptions during a similar safety protocol fight last year, a 2019 strike and a one-day work stoppage in 2016.

The union wanted the option to revert to remote instruction across the roughly 350,000-student district, and most members had refused to teach in-person until an agreement, or the latest COVID-19 spike subsides. But Chicago leaders reject districtwide remote learning, saying it’s detrimental to students and that schools are safe. Instead, Chicago opted to cancel classes just two days after students returned from winter break.

Parents and advocacy groups stepped up calls Monday for quicker action in the dispute where both sides have already submitted complaints to a state labor board.

A group of parents on the city's West Side — near the intersection of largely Black and Latino neighborhoods — demanded students get back to class immediately.

Cheri Warner, the mother of 15-year-old twins, said the sudden loss of in-person learning has taken a toll on her family.

One of her daughters has depression and anxiety, and winter is always difficult. Losing touch with her friends and teachers adds to that burden, Warner said.

The girls “missed their whole eighth grade year and it felt like they weren’t really prepared for high school,” Warner said. “They’re all trying to figure out how to catch up and it’s a really stressful situation.”

Other parents said the district needs to do more

Angela Spencer, an organizer with the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization and a nurse, said she’s concerned about her two kids’ safety in schools. Spencer, who said she works as a nurse, said her kids’ schools weren’t adequately cleaned before the pandemic and she has “no confidence” in the district’s protocols now.

At the same time, seven families, represented by the conservative Liberty Justice Center in Chicago, filed a lawsuit in Cook County over the closures, while more than 5,000 others have signed a petition urging a return to in-person instruction.

District officials, who call the union action “an illegal stoppage” have kept buildings open for student meal pickup and said that schools with enough staff can open their doors to students. Some teachers have shown up; district officials estimated about 15% of teachers did so Friday.

By Monday, three schools, including Mount Greenwood Elementary, were able to open, according to district officials. Parents at the largely white school on the city's southwest side expressed relief.

City officials argued that schools are safe with protocols in place. School leaders have touted a $100 million safety plan, including air purifiers in each classroom. Roughly 91% of staff are vaccinated and masks are required indoors.

Union officials have argued the safety measures fall short amid record-breaking COVID-19 cases and the district has botched testing and a database tracking infections.

___

This story has been corrected to show the mother of 15-year-old twins is called Cheri Warner, not Cherie.

___

Associated Press photojournalist Charles Rex Arbogast and writer Rick Callahan in Indianapolis contributed to this report. Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen

Sophia Tareen And Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says teachers need to 'get real' and 'serious' about reopening schools, calls closures 'illegal walkout'

    The Chicago Teachers Union said Lightfoot rejected their proposal for one week of virtual learning with in-person instruction resuming January 18.

  • Alberta student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 kids return to school

    EDMONTON — Twelve-year-old Charlie Kozak wasn't feeling safe about having to be in class today. "It's a chaotic mess," Charlie said during a phone interview from his home as he prepared to return to his school in Calgary. "I know some people in my class travelled out of country over Christmas break. Some people have done unsafe family gatherings. We're allowed to take masks off at our desks next to them (that) aren't six feet apart. "It's unsafe." While some parents are relieved that students in

  • Oil prices fall on demand concerns and rising Libyan output

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell Monday as concerns about demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections overtook concerns about oil supply reduction from Kazakhstan. Brent crude fell 88 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $80.87 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 67 cents, or 0.9%, at $78.23.

  • Thousands rally in Prague against vaccination mandate

    Thousands of people marched through the Czech Republic's capital on Sunday to protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions. The protesters gathered at Wenceslas Square in central Prague to question the effectiveness of the current vaccines and reject the vaccination of children before marching through the capital, chanting “Freedom, freedom.” Prague's protest followed similar but smaller demonstrations in several Czech cities on Saturday. The previous govern

  • Braxia Scientific Announces Closing of CAD$3 Million Private Placement

    Braxia Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Braxia"), (CSE: BRAX) (FWB: 4960), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative psychedelic treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of its common shares ("Common Shares") and warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") with institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$3 million (the "Private Placement").

  • China Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs

    Heavily indebted property firm China Evergrande Group said on Monday that it has moved out of its headquarters in Shenzhen to another property in the city to cut costs and was still registered in the southern Chinese city. The company issued its statement after Chinese media outlet The Paper reported that Evergrande had moved its headquarters from Shenzhen to nearby Guangzhou. Evergrande said it has moved out of Shenzhen's Excellence Centre, which is owned by another company, to a building that Evergrande owns in the city but gave no further details on the new set-up.

  • German vaccine mandate may take months to pass, parties say

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament. Berlin daily Tagesspiegel on Sunday quoted Dirk Wiese, a deputy parliamentary caucus leader for the Social Democrats, as saying the Bundestag should aim to complete its deliberations on the vaccine mandate during the first quarter of 2022. Green party caucus leader Britta Hasselmann told t

  • Dividend Investors: 3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy for 2022

    If you're a Canadian dividend investor that prefers to utilize the advantages offered by ETFs, here are three of the best to buy for 2022 and beyond. The post Dividend Investors: 3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy for 2022 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Germany blames Malaysian owner for shipyard bankruptcy

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany is blaming the collapse of a shipyard business on its Malaysia-based owner Genting Group, saying the conglomerate refused to contribute to a government bailout plan. The MV Werften shipyard in northeastern Germany, which Genting bought in 2016, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner. The German government had earlier said it was willing to discuss a 600 million-euro ($678 million) bail

  • China foreign minister in Sri Lanka to discuss Belt and Road

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Sri Lanka on Sunday seeking to advance Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative as the island nation tries to rescue itself from a foreign currency and debt crisis, partly due to infrastructure built with Chinese loans that don’t generate revenue. Wang arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday from the Maldives on the last leg of a multi-city trip that also took him to Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros in Africa. In Sri Lanka, Wang met with P

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86, was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama. The quarter design depicts Angelou with o

  • Why Nuvei Stock Fell Over 5% Last Week

    Nuvei stock is a top contrarian bet for investors in 2022. The post Why Nuvei Stock Fell Over 5% Last Week appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Luxury group Cucinelli posts 31% sales jump in 2021

    Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli posted on Monday a 31% increase in 2021 revenue at current exchange rates, in line with its latest guidance and a touch above market expectations, after the pandemic triggered a 10% drop in 2020. Last month the fashion house raised its 2021 sales guidance for the fourth time in a year to growth "close to 30%" and reiterated expectations for "nice, healthy and balanced growth of around 10%" in both 2022 and 2023. Net sales totalled 712 million euros ($806.3 million) last year, a 17% increase compared to 2019 sales, before the Covid pandemic.

  • Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

    As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade the shots. Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers ha

  • Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback

    Wall Street's three major indexes staged a late-session comeback on Monday as the Nasdaq managed to eke out a tiny gain and investors swooped in to hunt for bargains, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished well above their session lows. After falling almost 3% earlier in the day and as much as 10.37% below its intraday record level reached on Nov. 22, the technology-heavy Nasdaq pointed sharply higher to regain all its losses for the day in afternoon trading.

  • Tesla signs deal for first U.S. nickel supply with Talon Metals

    Tesla Inc has signed its first U.S. nickel supply deal, choosing Talon Metals Corp's Tamarack mine project in Minnesota due to plans to make the electric vehicle battery metal in a way it considers more environmentally friendly. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk in 2020 pleaded with the mining industry to produce more nickel "in an environmentally sensitive way." Musk also derided U.S. nickel production as "objectively very lame".

  • Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors

    U.S. stocks fell on Monday despite staging a comeback late in the day, as bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March led investors to pare risky assets and lifted the 10-year Treasury yield to a two-year high. Monday's drop follows a bruising first week of the year when a strong signal from the Fed that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation and then data showing a strong U.S. labor market, unnerved investors who had pushed equities to record highs over the holiday period. Technology stocks, which have soared in the past two years thanks in part to very low interest rates, led the falls early in the day but rallied later in the session to leave the Nasdaq Composite up just 0.05%.

  • Omicron-hit Christmas weighs on Lululemon's holiday quarter

    (Reuters) -Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant had dented its holiday-quarter performance, pushing the yoga-wear maker to cut staff and store hours during the busiest shopping period of the year, sending its shares down about 5%. Omicron has further hurt the retail sector that has been grappling with shipping delays and product shortages due to an overburdened supply chain. Personal products maker Bath & Body Works Inc said last week its post-Christmas sales were below expectations, while department store chain Macy's Inc reduced U.S. store hours for the rest of month.

  • GM launches new credit card with Goldman Sachs

    General Motors Co on Monday launched a credit card with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and revamped its rewards program to let customers earn more points to put toward buying or leasing Buicks, Cadillacs and other GM cars, the automaker and bank said in a joint statement. Issued by Mastercard Inc through Goldman Sachs, the My GM Rewards card is the second credit card Goldman has offered through its Marcus consumer bank app and it further advances the Wall Street bank's aims to be a main street lender. Goldman bought the GM credit card portfolio in what was reported to be a $2.5 billion deal in 2020.