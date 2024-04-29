At CHF127, Is It Time To Put Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN) On Your Watch List?

While Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 56% in the past couple of months on the SWX. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Rieter Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Rieter Holding

Is Rieter Holding Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Rieter Holding is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.72x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.28x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Rieter Holding’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Rieter Holding look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -16% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Rieter Holding. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RIEN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RIEN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RIEN for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Rieter Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Rieter Holding has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Rieter Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.