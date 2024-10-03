Advertisement
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Diesel Owners Win $35 Million Settlement

Emmet White
·1 min read
the 3500hds 66 liter duramax turbodiesel engine churns out a mighty 765 lb ft of torque and the silverado is there for you
Duramax Truck Owners Win $35 Million Settlement Chevy

If you own a 2011–2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra packing a Duramax diesel engine under its hood, thanks to a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit, you may be entitled to some cash in your pocket — as much as $12,700, in fact.

The class-action suit was aimed at General Motors's 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V-8 engines, after owners reported consistent problems with a defective high-pressure fuel injection pump, known as "CP4." The suit alleges that these fuel pumps were overly fragile and susceptible to major failures.

While GM denies any wrongdoing, the automaker agreed to settle the lawsuit for $35 million, supposedly to avoid the costs, risk, and delays included in extended legal proceedings.

Notably, only specific Duramax pickup truck customers will be included in the settlement. To qualify for the settlements, the truck must have been purchased at a GM-authorized dealer in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, or Texas.

Settlement payments will range anywhere from $6356 to $12,712 for owners still in possession of their trucks who paid out of pocket for CP4 repairs, pulling from $30 million of the pool. Those who no longer have their trucks and did not pay out of pocket for repairs may be entitled to a settlement ranging from $400 to $800.

If you think you fall under the terms f this settlement, JND Legal Administration encourages owners to contact them at www.GMFuelPumpLitigation.com. Note, however, that the settlement is still in the process of being finalized, with an approval hearing set for January 21, 2025.

