Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.63 on the 11th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Chevron's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Chevron's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 49% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Chevron Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $4.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $6.52. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.0% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Chevron Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Chevron has been growing its earnings per share at 7.8% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Chevron Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Chevron that investors should take into consideration. Is Chevron not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

