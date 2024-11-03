Is Chevron Corporation (CVX) the Best Energy Stock To Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stands against the other energy stocks.

In an interview on October 3 with CNBC, Andy Critchlow, who serves as the head of news for the EMEA region at S&P Global Commodity Insights, discussed the current state of the oil market and the potential implications of various geopolitical events on oil prices.

Critchlow noted that the oil market is facing “dangerous times” due to a high level of geopolitical risk and that it’s hard for anyone in that market to gauge the direction of the market. However, he pointed out that this geopolitical uncertainty has not yet been reflected in the price of oil, despite events between Israel and Iran and numerous attacks on oil shipping in the Strait of Hormuz over the past two years. The price of oil has not surged significantly and there is no geopolitical risk premium as oil still is currently trading at less than $75 per barrel.

Critchlow also discussed the potential impact of a disruption to Iranian oil supplies, which account for around 4% of global supply. He noted that any attack on Iranian oil facilities or refineries could have a significant knock-on effect in the region. However, Critchlow noted that the market is looking ahead to next year and the potential for an excessive supply, there is already an idled supply of 5.6 million barrels per day on the sidelines.

According to Critchlow, the oil market is also challenged by supply and demand imbalances and the potential for a price war between OPEC+ members is a real concern. Critchlow commented on recent comments from the Saudi Energy Minister on October 2, who warned of the potential for $50 oil if OPEC+ members don’t stick to agreed-upon production limits. Critchlow interpreted this as a veiled threat, suggesting that Saudi Arabia may be prepared to start a price war if other members of the OPEC+ alliance do not comply with production cuts.

According to Critchlow, Russian crude was displaced from its traditional European markets and flowed into China and India, which are some of the biggest drivers for the oil market. These were the markets that Saudi Arabia effectively owned with its major Gulf partners in OPEC and that is why Saudi’s market has been squeezed in its core markets by Russia.

While the current price of oil remains relatively stable, the underlying risks and challenges suggest that a significant shift in the market could be on the horizon. With that in context let’s take a look at the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

