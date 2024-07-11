Chevrolet Camaro Driver Runs From Police, Fails Almost Immediately

Youtube / Police Pursuits

Running from the police is always a bad idea — but doing so while lacking competent driving skills is even more stupid. Nevertheless, that seems to be what at least one person did in what might be the shortest car chase ever: it starts with a Chevrolet Camaro driver trying to escape... and ends moments later with his vehicle pointing at the police as they ram the suspect's car.



This chase, if we can even call it that, takes place in Fort Smith, Arkansas. An Arkansas State Police officer appears to be on the driver's trail from the start of the video. As the officer approaches the rear of the muscle car, the Camaro driver begins to signal that he'll move into the right lane before switching to a left-turn signal and pulling into the left lane.

As the police vehicle pulls in behind him, he switches the right signal back on — and punches it. The Chevrolet gets a gap on the officer and turns left through traffic... at which point the Camaro immediately oversteers into a spin, tires smoking as it whips around 180º to face the police car — causing the two vehicles to collide head-on into each other.



You might think that would be the end of it, but, surprisingly not. The police officer jumps out of his car and holds the suspect at gunpoint, but as the officer goes to pull the Camaro driver, out of the car, it becomes clear that neither party put their cars in par. Both the Camaro and the police cruiser slowly begin to roll away, with the latter's dash cam catching sporadic glimpses of the suspect and officer brawling on the tarmac.

According to arrest records, the driver in question has been charged with driving while intoxicated, along with battery of an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing. Drugs or alcohol, perhaps, would explain at least some of the series of poor choices seen here.

