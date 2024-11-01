Cheniere Energy Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$3.76b (down 6.8% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: US$893.0m (down 48% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 24% (down from 42% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$3.95 (down from US$7.08 in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Cheniere Energy EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 113%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.8% growth forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 3.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cheniere Energy (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

