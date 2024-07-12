Chemtrade, Karora at 52-Week Highs on News

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (T.CHE.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $9.47 Friday. Chemtrade will release its results for the three months ended June 30, on Wednesday, August 14, after close of markets.

Karora Resources Inc. (T.KRR) hit a new 52-week high of $6.78 Friday. Karora announced that in addition to Institutional Shareholder Services, a second leading independent proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis & Co., LLC has released a report recommending that Karora shareholders vote in favour of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement with Westgold Resources Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T.AEM) hit a new 52-week high of $102.16 Friday. No news stories available today.

Artemis Gold Inc. (V.ARTG) hit a new 52-week high of $12.06 Friday. No news stories available today.

Aritzia Inc. (T.ATZ) hit a new 52-week high of $47.52 Friday. No news stories available today.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T.AYA) hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

Bombardier Inc. (T.BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high of $95.06 Friday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Corporation (T.BN) hit a new 52-week high of $62.40 Friday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T.BNRE) hit a new 52-week high of $62.37 Friday. No news stories available today.

Centamin plc (T.CEE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.28 Friday. No news stories available today.

Canadian General Investments Limited (T.CGI) hit a new 52-week high of $38.70 Friday. No news stories available today.

California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V.CNO) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Constellation Software Inc. (T.CSU) hit a new 52-week high of $4,169.98 Friday. No news stories available today.

CULT Food Science Corp (C.CULT) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Cematrix Corporation (V.CVX) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Western Bank (T.CWB) hit a new 52-week high of $45.65 Friday. No news stories available today.

Cymbria Corporation (T.CYB) hit a new 52-week high of $71.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (T.DNTL) hit a new 52-week high of $8.35 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T.DPM) hit a new 52-week high of $12.01 Friday. No news stories available today.

East Africa Metals Inc. (V.EAM) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (T.EDR) hit a new 52-week high of $6.48 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (T.EFN) hit a new 52-week high of $25.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

Esstra Industries Inc. (V.ESS) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T.FFH) hit a new 52-week high of $1,595.50 Friday. No news stories available today.

Flow Capital Corp. (V.FW) hit a new 52-week high of 59 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Gatos Silver Inc. (T.GATO) hit a new 52-week high of $18.73 Friday. No news stories available today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $54.45 Friday. No news stories available today.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (V.GSHR) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Hannan Metals Ltd. (V.HAN) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Homerun Resources Inc. (V.HMR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.03 Friday. No news stories available today.

International Petroleum Corporation (T.IPCO) hit a new 52-week high of $20.14 Friday. No news stories available today.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $12.62 Friday. No news stories available today.

K92 Mining Inc. (T.KNT) hit a new 52-week high of $8.59 Friday. No news stories available today.

