Airports, trains and checkouts: Everything affected by global IT outage

Windows computers suddenly shut down after Microsoft outage - Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

Airlines

Frontier Airlines has grounded flights for over two hours and blamed issues with Microsoft’s online services.

In the US, American Airlines, United and Delta have asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a global stop on all flights, according to an alert from the FAA.

Ryanair has told passengers to arrive an hour earlier than normal for flights, and Manchester Airport has said that its ground teams are handling operations manually.

All flights have reportedly been grounded at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. It comes after the airport initially warned that a technical issue would cause delays to check-ins.

Trains

Thameslink, Southern Rail and Gatwick Express face “widespread IT issues across our entire network” that have left it unable to access driver diagrams at some locations. It says this will cause potential delays, particularly on Thameslink and Great Northern. There are also reports of ticket machines not working at some stations.

Northern rail company Merseyrail has warned the crisis is affecting its passenger information boards and the ability to print third-party tickets at stations.

News organisations

Sky News has stopped broadcasting and is displaying a message apologising to viewers. It says the broadcaster hopes to resume its schedule shortly.

The Telegraph has been hit by issues with logging into computer systems and accessing the internet.

Banks and financial institutions

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has warned its data feed is currently facing technical issues, meaning a delay to company results and announcements. It said: “RNS news service is currently experiencing a 3rd party global technical issue, preventing news from being published on londonstockexchange.com.”

Emergency services and healthcare

GP services across the UK are reporting issues that are causing major disruption with practices. Some have been left with no access to medical appointments, medical records, booked appointments and even prescriptions, according to surgeries’ social media posts.

911 outages have been reported in some states across the US, including Alaska and New York City.

Supermarkets

Even some supermarket self checkouts have been hit by the outage, social media users report, with photos of checkouts at the Australian supermarket Woolworths showing the so-called Blue Screen of Death posted on X.