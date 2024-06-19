The Cheapest Car From 10 Reliable Car Brands

Group4 Studio / Getty Images

When you’re looking to buy a car, reliability is one of the most important factors to consider for day-to-day driving and longevity. With new and used cars still more expensive than ever, drivers want the biggest bang for their buck.

Reliability is one of the tougher things to evaluate without turning to expert opinion or trusted internet research. Even then, brands that are models of consistency and quality can produce duds from time to time, and less reputable brands can have reliable outliers among their otherwise so-so lineups.

For example, Nissan is generally regarded as a middle-of-the-roader. However, its no-frills Versa is one of the cheapest cars on the market, with an MSRP of $16,390 and its owners love its durability and practicality, especially for that low manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).

There are no Nissans listed below, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check them and others out when you’re out comparing shopping and test driving. For this gallery, we’ve picked the cheapest models from some of the most reliable car brands, starting with South Korea’s oldest and second-largest automaker.

©Kia

10. Kia Forte

Starting MSRP: $19,990

Regarding reliability, Kia’s reputation has grown year after year, and it is now recognized as one of the more dependable vehicle brands on the market. The Rio was Kia’s cheapest model before it was discontinued after the 2023 model year. Now it’s the Forte, which is $200 less than the Soul and provides great fuel economy and value for your money.

9. BMW 2 Series

Starting MSRP: $38,400

The most affordable model in BMW’s lineup comes in four trim levels and two body styles (the traditional coupe and the 2 Series Gran Coupe). A refined interior and impressive technology have been added to the power, style, and class you’ve come to expect from BMW.

©Porsche

8. Porsche Macan

Starting MSRP: $60,900

Reliable? Sure. Cheap? Not so much. That’s the problem with Porsches. The Macan is the cheapest 2024 model Porsche offers, but it will still set you back around $60,000. Overall, Porsches have a 51.17% chance of requiring a major repair during the first 10 years of ownership, per CarEdge. The Macan ranks second behind the Cayenne as the most expensive luxury car to maintain due to premium replacement parts and specialized technicians required to install them.

©Mazda

7. Mazda Mazda3

Starting MSRP: $24,170

Edmunds describes the Mazda3 as “a bargain premium sedan” for its style and drivability, and according to Car and Driver’s 2024 Editors’ Choice list, the compact car is “encroaching on luxury-brand territory.” And yet, it has a sticker price below $25,000 and comes with more standard driver aids for 2024 than with previous years.

©Subaru

6. Subaru Impreza

Starting MSRP: $19,795

The Impreza is Subaru’s oldest model, but it’s been redesigned for 2024. Moving into its sixth generation, the Impreza continues to be well-built and low-priced. While a sedan or a manual transmission Impreza is no longer available, the automatic 5-door hatchback offers plenty. Upgrades for this year include a revamped infotainment system and a refreshed exterior and cabin.

5. Honda Civic

Starting MSRP: $24,950

The Civic hatchback is Honda’s cheapest 2024 model and one of its best for any year. iSeeCars ranks it #1 out of small and compact cars for the most horsepower and the second-best family hatchback out of 28 models. Civics aren’t the most powerful rides, but few others can beat them as all-around reliable and comfortable cars.

Chris Tedesco / Acura

4. Acura Integra

Starting MSRP: $31,800

While some complain that the Integra is merely a Honda Civic under a higher-end name, this budget-friendly Acura is a stylish, practical and comfortable drive that’s a great pick for the driver who likes a bit of luxury while on the road.

3. Mini Hardtop 4 Door

Starting MSRP: $26,800

Cute, feisty, affordable… and surprisingly reliable. The Hardtop 4 Door is stylish and a fun front-wheel ride. This stylish and economical subcompact benefits from a manual transmission, providing an even more engaging and safe handling ride than its automatic counterpart, says Kelley Blue Book.

©Toyota

2. Toyota Corolla

Starting MSRP: $22,050

Even after all these years, the Corolla hasn’t lost any points for reliability or style. It’s just a popular and affordable car from one of the most durable brands. Despite its 169-horsepower and limited cargo space, the base model gets an estimated 32/41 miles per gallon, and comes with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

©iStock.com

1. Lexus UX 250h

Starting MSRP: $36,490

The UX is Lexus’s smallest car, but it’s considered a crossover hybrid SUV. Although it’s not the most popular Lexus, it’s still a Lexus. However, it lacks acceleration and falls short of other SUVs in the back seat and cargo space. The UX 250h is a comfortable cruiser with great fuel economy and an excellent entry point into the luxury car market.

