Chase Elliott Readies for 2025 NASCAR Season with Clash Win for Hendrick Motorsports

Sean Gardner - Getty Images

NASCAR returned to Bowman Gray for the first time since 1971, and the Cup drivers put on a show for the local grassroots fans, ultimately ending with pole-sitter Chase Elliott surviving a late race surge from Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion that started at the back of the field. Elliott delivered Hendrick Motorsports their eighth victory in the event.

Elliott won the first heat Saturday night and captured the pole position in Sunday's Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The quarter-mile track led to minimal passing at the front, allowing Elliott to lead the most laps of a single driver in the history of The Clash. Just before the halfway mark and red flag to pit, Denny Hamlin, who started third, pressed Elliott on the outside before ultimately taking the lead on lap 98.

Blaney spun at the end of his heat race and was placed at the back of the LCQ for changing out his damaged water cooler. His early bad luck meant that to get the No. 12 Ford into the show, they had to take the points provisionally as the highest-finishing driver in 2024 who was not already locked in. While Elliott and Hamlin battled up front, Blaney snuck his way into the top ten.

Unlike Kyle Larson and Josh Berry, who arrived at the back of the feature with mangled and repaired race cars, Blaney's car was clean, and the Penske driver kept it that way as he worked through the field.

Twenty laps later, with Elliott back in the lead, Blaney was working on fourth before his former teammate Brad Keselowski spun off the nose of Bubba Wallace, bringing out a yellow. Blaney made it to third on the restart and to second by lap 147.

With 50 laps to go, Elliott's only competition was a surging Blaney in second and the lapped cars he was rapidly approaching. While Blaney had faster speed through the corners, Elliott didn't make a single mistake in passing the lapped cars.

Elliott, who joined his father Bill as a Clash winner, did a reverse victory lap before sliding into Bowman Gray's open infield to do donuts. The 2022 Cup Series Champion felt that the stadium's environment was electric and truly special. He also credited his friend and competitor Blaney with bringing the race to the final corners.

"Ryan kept me honest to the end, and Denny was really good in the second half after the break," Elliot told Fox's Jamie Little. "I was afraid to lose control at the end of the race and not be able to get it back."



Blaney settled for second place, one position better than his performance in last year's preseason Clash at the LA Coliseum. In both races, he started from the back of the pack and now has to live with the question of what would've happened if circumstances set him up better for the feature.