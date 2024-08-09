Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$219.9m (down 1.3% from FY 2023).

Net loss: AU$510.9m (loss widened by 170% from FY 2023).

AU$0.71 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.26 loss in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) was also behind analyst expectations.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the REITs industry in Australia are expected to remain flat.

The company's shares are down 2.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT that we have uncovered.

