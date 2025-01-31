Charter Communications Reports Strong Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Stamford, Conn., January 31, 2025 - The largest cable operator in the U.S., Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has posted its the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

For the fourth quarter the company reported a 1.6% increase in revenue over the past year, reaching $13.93 billion. Two business segments experiences significant growth in the quarter, there's residential mobile service that surged by 37.4% and advertising sales increased by 26.4%. These two segments contributed to the revenue growth for the quarter.

At the bottom line, net income gained 38.6% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, resulting to adjusted earnings of $10.10 per share, surpassing analyst expectations of $9.29.

The company added 529,000 mobile lines during the quarter, marking the total of 9.9 million mobile lines. However, there were 177,000 internet customers that stopped their subscription under Spectrum, the brand operated by Charter Communication. The decline in internet subscriptions is attributed to the closure of FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program and the recent Hurricane impact.

Charter Communication gained significantly in mobile services and advertising covering the loss in the internet segment and eventually booked a positive gain.

For the full year of 2024, Charter Communication's total revenue increase 0.9% compared to 2023 reached $55.1 billion with net income of $5.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $22.6 billon, a 3.1% growth from 2023.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

