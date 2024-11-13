Charter Communications to Acquire Liberty Broadband in All-Stock Deal

Charter Communications (CHTR, Financials) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA, Financials) in an all-stock transaction; CHTR stock is up 4.1% in Wednesday's early morning trading, changing hands for $408.10.

Liberty Broadband members will get 0.236 Charter common stock for each Liberty Broadband share together with cash for fractional shares. Newly issued Charter preferred stock matching Liberty's terms will be received by Liberty Broadband preferred stockholders.

Assets of Liberty Broadband include over 45.6 million Charter shares and its subsidiary, GCI LLC, the biggest communications provider in Alaska. Liberty Broadband will distribute GCI to its owners before the merger. Liberty Broadband and its employees will be liable for this distribution; Charter will handle corporate-level taxes on sums over $420 million, offset by a tax receivable arrangement for relevant tax benefits.

Expected to close by June 30, 2027, the transaction will see Charter retiring 45.6 million shares it presently owns and issuing 34 million new shares to Liberty Broadband owners, therefore producing a net reduction of 11.5 million Charter shares. Charter will acquire or repay Liberty Broadband's $2.6 billion debt; $180 million in preferred equity will be converted to Charter preferred equity at closure.

The purchase has been approved by Charter's board on recommendation by an independent committee. Excluding votes held by linked parties like John Malone and Greg Maffei, who have pledged to supporting the acquisition, the transaction awaits shareholder votes from both firms. Approvals of regulations are also needed.

Along with the arrangement, Charter and Liberty Broadband has changed its governance; Charter repurchases around $100 million in shares monthly from Liberty Broadband, helping Liberty to pay off debt until closing.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

