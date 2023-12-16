CHART OF THE DAY: There will be 152 rate cuts next year from central banks around the world, Bank of America says

Bank of America

Central banks around the world are set to shift from raising to lowering interest rates in 2024.

Moderating inflation and a resilient economy suggests the Fed has some breathing room.

Bank of America forecasts that central banks will cut interest rates 152 times in 2024, the most since 2020.

Our Chart of the Day is from Bank of America, which forecasts that interest rate cuts from central banks are going to surge in 2024.

A combination of moderating inflation and an ideal level of economic growth suggests central banks around the world are beginning to transition from taming inflation to managing the business cycle.

Such a transition would give central banks the runway to fine tune interest rate policy with rate cuts after they aggressively hiked rates more than 300 times from 2021 through 2023.

Economists at Bank of America forecast 152 interest rate cuts from global central banks in 2024, representing the highest amount of rate cuts since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic jolted central banks to unleash an unprecedented amount of monetary easing.

In the US, consensus among investors is that the Fed will cut interest rates at least five times, assuming they cut rates by 25 basis points each time. Meanwhile, some investors forecast up to 11 interest rate cuts from the Fed in 2024.

Central banks have historically taken their cue from the Fed for the most part, so if the Fed starts cutting rates, its likely global central banks as a whole end up following their lead.

"It's not just the Fed that's pausing and maybe easing. I think a lot of the G4 central banks are in this mood to just make things a little bit easier," JPMorgan's Phil Camporeale told CNBC on Friday.

Read the original article on Business Insider