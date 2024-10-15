Charles Schwab Stock Soars 7.6% as Earnings Exceed Expectations

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), a well-known financial services company in the United States, soars 7.6% today as its $4.8 billion revenue surpasses the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion revenue. It also has its earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 far beyond analysts' expectation of just $0.05.

Charles Schwab offers a wide range of financial products and services and divides its revenue into two segments; investor services and advisor services. The company is known for its commitment to providing low-cost, commission-free trading services to its customers.

Charles Schwab's ability to meet or exceed analyst expectations has fluctuated over time, occasionally exceeding expectations and other times falling below them:

After missing two consecutive quarters of estimates, this financial results marks an important turnaround for the company.

