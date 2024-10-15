Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,474.97
    +3.80 (+0.02%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,843.00
    -16.85 (-0.29%)
     

  • DOW

    43,000.75
    -64.47 (-0.15%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7248
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.23
    -3.60 (-4.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    91,885.31
    +1,315.62 (+1.45%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.75
    -0.01 (-0.72%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,684.00
    +18.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,266.59
    +17.95 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0410
    -0.0570 (-1.39%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,368.33
    -134.35 (-0.73%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.05
    +0.35 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,249.28
    -43.38 (-0.52%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,910.55
    +304.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6650
    +0.0008 (+0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS RETREAT FROM RECORD AS CHIPMAKERS LEAD LOSSES

Boeing edges up as company moves to issue new shares and raise up to US$25 billion

Charles Schwab Stock Soars 7.6% as Earnings Exceed Expectations

ShantiPutri
·1 min read

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), a well-known financial services company in the United States, soars 7.6% today as its $4.8 billion revenue surpasses the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion revenue. It also has its earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 far beyond analysts' expectation of just $0.05.

Charles Schwab offers a wide range of financial products and services and divides its revenue into two segments; investor services and advisor services. The company is known for its commitment to providing low-cost, commission-free trading services to its customers.

Charles Schwab's ability to meet or exceed analyst expectations has fluctuated over time, occasionally exceeding expectations and other times falling below them:

Charles Schwab Stock Soars 7.6% as Earnings Exceed Expectations
Charles Schwab Stock Soars 7.6% as Earnings Exceed Expectations

After missing two consecutive quarters of estimates, this financial results marks an important turnaround for the company.

Don't just read the latest news - make informed investment decisions. Visit GuruFocus today and dive deeper into Charles Schwab's performance with Charts & Guru Insights.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.