Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.25

The Charles Schwab Corporation's (NYSE:SCHW) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.25 per share on 23rd of August. The dividend yield is 1.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Charles Schwab's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Charles Schwab's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 98.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Charles Schwab Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Charles Schwab May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Charles Schwab's EPS has declined at around 2.1% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Charles Schwab's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Charles Schwab has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Charles Schwab that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

