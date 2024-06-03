Channel 5 owner Paramount agrees $8bn merger deal with billionaire tech heir

Paramount has created scores of Hollywood blockbusters including Forrest Gump - Film Stills

The US owner of Channel 5 has agreed to a $8bn (£6.3bn) merger deal with a billionaire tech heir’s production company, signalling an end to a months-long takeover saga.

Paramount, the TV and film studio formerly known as ViacomCBS, has reportedly agreed to the terms of a merger with Skydance, a company set up by David Ellison, whose father is the Silicon Valley mogul Larry Ellison.

CNBC said the deal was valued at around $8bn.

This includes a $2bn payout for controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, whose family has controlled Paramount since 1994 and who are among America’s most high-profile media dynasties.

They are said to have inspired the hit TV show Succession. Ms Redstone seized control of the business from her father.

Ms Redstone, who holds around 77pc of Paramount via her National Amusements company, still needs to sign off on the deal, CNBC reported. An announcement on a tie-up is expected in the next few days.

It suggests an end is in sight for a takeover drama which has drawn significant attention, given a deal would involve a change of hands for some of the world’s biggest film and TV studios.

Paramount has created scores of Hollywood blockbusters including Titanic and Forrest Gump.

More recently, it has enjoyed a stronger performance at the box office than rival studios, with its music biopic Bob Marley: One Love seeing off competition from Sony’s superhero film Madame Web in February.

Paramount also controls a cluster of television channels, including Channel 5, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

David Ellison’s entertainment company Skydance emerged as a potential bidder for Paramount late last year amid a flurry of interest by rival production giants.

Skydance had previously worked with Paramount on the Top Gun: Maverick film.

It was one of many hits made by Skydance, which also includes Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Mr Ellison’s interest had received support from some of Hollywood’s leading figures, including Titanic director James Cameron, who said this year that his ownership could be a “huge boon for this business in these ailing times”.

He added: “I love the Ellison idea.”

Skydance’s bid had been backed by private equity firms KKR and RedBird Capital, a fund that made a bid to take control of The Telegraph in a joint venture with the UAE.

The deal was blocked by the Government over press freedom fears and The Telegraph is now being prepared for an onward sale.

However, other major studios had also logged an interest.

Harry Potter maker Warner Bros had also been in talks over a merger with Paramount, while Sony Pictures was looking at agreeing a deal in partnership with private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Byron Allen, a high-profile US film and TV producer, also tabled a $14.3bn offer.

Paramount declined to comment. Skydance did not respond to request for comment.