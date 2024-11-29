Changes to farmers’ inheritance tax are fair and could even help them in the long run – expert view

Much has been made of proposed changes to inheritance tax for agricultural property in the recent UK budget. Opponents have focused on the number of farms that might be affected, while the government’s arguments focus on the need to raise revenue. There are, however, good reasons to reform a tax break known as agricultural property relief (APR) which may, ultimately, benefit farming communities and the rural economy.

It’s helpful to take a longer view of inheritance tax than other taxes. While most people pay VAT every day, and income tax every month, we only ever pay inheritance tax once, and not even in our own lifetimes. Assets passed down through families might only be subject to inheritance tax every 25–30 years, and the way it’s levied is likely to have changed from generation to generation.

The estate duty that existed for much of the 20th century for the most part provided limited relief for agricultural property. Estate duty was replaced by capital transfer tax in 1975, with marginal tax rates (the rate paid on the highest-value part of the estate) as high as 75%. This was accompanied, however, by a fairly generous relief for agricultural property, conditional upon the giftor*giftor? should this be inheritor?* carrying on farming as a trade.

The present form of inheritance tax developed in the mid-1980s, and 100% APR – the removal of which is at the centre of the current protests – was introduced in the 1992 budget.

What this all means is that agricultural property that has been passed down from generation to generation is unlikely to have done so tax-free in perpetuity. Instead, it is far more likely that these farms will have been passed down subject to a variety of regimes offering different levels of relief.

APR does not apply to the full open market value of agricultural property – only the “agricultural value” of this land may be deducted from an estate’s worth. Agricultural value is the value of the land assuming it may never be used for anything but farming. The Lands Tribunal previously ruled that this may take its worth down to 30% below market value – and that was long before the explosion in market values we have seen in recent years.

Why is this significant? As agricultural value is almost always lower (in many cases significantly lower) than open market value, that means agricultural property ends up being subject to inheritance tax on the difference between the market value and the agricultural value. The more that difference grows, the more inheritance tax farmers will end up paying, whether or not APR applies.

