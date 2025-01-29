CGI reports Q1 profit up from year ago, signs deal to buy U.K. firm BJSS

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $438.6 million, up from $389.8 million a year ago, and announced a deal to buy BJSS, a technology and engineering consultancy based in the United Kingdom.

The business and technology consulting firm says BJSS has more than 2,400 consultants and professionals. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The deal came as CGI reported its profit amounted to $1.92 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.67 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.8 billion, up from $3.6 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CGI says it earned $1.97 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.83 per diluted share a year earlier.

Bookings for the quarter totalled $4.2 billion, while the company's backlog stood at $29.8 billion at the end of the quarter.

