The CFO of the Office of Personnel Management, the chief HR agency for the federal government, resigns

The Office of Personnel Management Building is the main human resources agency for the federal workforce. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Erica Roach, the CFO of the US Office of Personnel Management, resigned this week.

The OPM manages $1.1 trillion in assets for federal workers' benefits.

Roach's departure is the latest in a string of changes in federal agencies.

Erica Roach, the chief financial officer of the US Office of Personnel Management, resigned this week.

Roach confirmed the news to Business Insider on Wednesday. She declined to comment further.

The Office of Personnel Management, or OPM, is the chief human resources agency for the federal government. The office manages $1.1 trillion in assets under the Earned Benefits Trust Funds, which funds finance retirement, health, and life insurance benefits for millions of federal workers.

Roach worked at the OPM for eight years, her LinkedIn shows. She served as the CFO for just under a year and a half.

The ABC News reporter Ben Siegel first reported Roach's resignation in an X post on Wednesday evening, citing unnamed sources who said she was pushed out.

OPM did not respond to a request for comment from BI.

Roach's departure comes as the federal workforce is undergoing a massive shakeup under President Donald Trump's second term in office.

Last month, the Trump administration gave federal employees between January 28 to February 6 to accept a buyout offer if they did not want to work for the administration.

Those who took the buyout will receive full pay and benefits through September. The offer was extended to all federal employees except those working in military, postal, immigration, and national security roles.

More than 20,000 workers have accepted the buyouts, a White House spokesperson told BI in a story published on February 4. A spokesperson for OPM said the agency is expecting a spike of resignations to come 24-48 hours before the deadline.

The federal government employs more than 2 million people.

