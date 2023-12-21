CFO & Executive Director of MAS Nadine Bird Buys 16% More Shares

Potential MAS P.L.C. (JSE:MSP) shareholders may wish to note that the CFO & Executive Director, Nadine Bird, recently bought R2.1m worth of stock, paying R16.40 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MAS

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Irina Grigore for R3.6m worth of shares, at about R15.67 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is R16.73. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the MAS insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months MAS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

JSE:MSP Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2023

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that MAS insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about R279m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MAS Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest MAS insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with MAS and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

