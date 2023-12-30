CFO Daniel Fleming Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Daniel Fleming, CFO of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on December 28, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a company that specializes in high-performance serial connectivity solutions. Their products are designed to improve the performance of data center, enterprise networking, and high-performance computing markets.

The transaction was conducted at an average price of $20.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $200,800. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has been adjusted as per the latest SEC filings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,432 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, with no recorded purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where the insider has consistently been selling shares in the company.

The insider transaction history for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shows a pattern of sales by insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases but a total of 79 insider sales. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's future performance or may reflect their personal portfolio management strategies.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd were trading at $20.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.139 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell activities as part of their analysis, as it can provide insights into the company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and should be considered alongside other financial data and market analysis.

