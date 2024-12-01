CFO & COO of Pyxis Oncology Pamela Connealy Buys 13% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) should definitely note that the CFO & COO, Pamela Connealy, recently paid US$1.96 per share to buy US$174k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pyxis Oncology

In fact, the recent purchase by Pamela Connealy was the biggest purchase of Pyxis Oncology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$2.01. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Pamela Connealy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Pyxis Oncology insiders own about US$7.3m worth of shares (which is 6.1% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Pyxis Oncology Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Pyxis Oncology insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Pyxis Oncology (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

