CEVA Inc (CEVA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic Licensing Deals ...

Total Revenue: $27.2 million, up 13% year over year.

Licensing Revenue: $15.6 million, up 12% year over year.

Royalty Revenue: $11.6 million, up 15% year over year.

Gross Margin: 85% GAAP, 87% non-GAAP, compared to 90% and 92% respectively, a year ago.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 8% of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income: $3.4 million, up 137% year over year.

GAAP Operating Loss: $2.6 million.

GAAP Net Loss: $1.3 million, with a diluted loss per share of $0.06.

Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share: $0.14, up 133% year over year.

Unit Shipments: 522 million units, up 4% year over year.

Cash and Equivalents: Approximately $158 million.

Share Repurchase: 186,000 shares purchased for approximately $4.2 million.

Headcount: 431 employees, with 354 engineers.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) reported a 13% year-over-year increase in total revenue for the third quarter, reaching $27.2 million.

Licensing revenue grew by 12% year-over-year, with 10 deals completed across various geographies and OEM customers.

Royalty revenue increased by 15% year-over-year, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

The company achieved significant milestones in licensing, including the first deal for its NeuPro-Nano embedded AI NPU and multiple deals for its PentaG2 5G platform.

CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in its business momentum and pipeline.

Negative Points

Gross margin came in below guidance at 85% on a GAAP basis, primarily due to customization work for key 5G advanced deals.

Total operating expenses were at the higher end of guidance due to increased equity-based compensation expenses.

The number of licensing deals in the quarter was slightly lower than the typical run rate, raising questions about potential deal slippage.

Smartphone shipments were down moderately on a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting a softer environment for 5G operator OpEx.

The company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $2.6 million for the third quarter, similar to the loss in the same period last year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the impact of engineering time on gross margins due to customization for the 5G modem platform? Will this affect future quarters, and will this platform become a standard device for licensing? A: The customization work for the 5G modem platform is strategic and involves reallocating R&D resources, which affects gross margins temporarily. This is not an increase in overall expenses, and margins should stabilize around 89-90% annually. The platform will be expanded and offered to other customers, enhancing long-term licensing and royalty economics. (Unidentified Company Representative)

