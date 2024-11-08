GuruFocus.com

CEVA Inc (CEVA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic Licensing Deals ...

  • Total Revenue: $27.2 million, up 13% year over year.

  • Licensing Revenue: $15.6 million, up 12% year over year.

  • Royalty Revenue: $11.6 million, up 15% year over year.

  • Gross Margin: 85% GAAP, 87% non-GAAP, compared to 90% and 92% respectively, a year ago.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: 8% of revenue.

  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $3.4 million, up 137% year over year.

  • GAAP Operating Loss: $2.6 million.

  • GAAP Net Loss: $1.3 million, with a diluted loss per share of $0.06.

  • Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share: $0.14, up 133% year over year.

  • Unit Shipments: 522 million units, up 4% year over year.

  • Cash and Equivalents: Approximately $158 million.

  • Share Repurchase: 186,000 shares purchased for approximately $4.2 million.

  • Headcount: 431 employees, with 354 engineers.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

  • CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) reported a 13% year-over-year increase in total revenue for the third quarter, reaching $27.2 million.

  • Licensing revenue grew by 12% year-over-year, with 10 deals completed across various geographies and OEM customers.

  • Royalty revenue increased by 15% year-over-year, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

  • The company achieved significant milestones in licensing, including the first deal for its NeuPro-Nano embedded AI NPU and multiple deals for its PentaG2 5G platform.

  • CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) raised its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting confidence in its business momentum and pipeline.

Negative Points

  • Gross margin came in below guidance at 85% on a GAAP basis, primarily due to customization work for key 5G advanced deals.

  • Total operating expenses were at the higher end of guidance due to increased equity-based compensation expenses.

  • The number of licensing deals in the quarter was slightly lower than the typical run rate, raising questions about potential deal slippage.

  • Smartphone shipments were down moderately on a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting a softer environment for 5G operator OpEx.

  • The company experienced a GAAP operating loss of $2.6 million for the third quarter, similar to the loss in the same period last year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the impact of engineering time on gross margins due to customization for the 5G modem platform? Will this affect future quarters, and will this platform become a standard device for licensing? A: The customization work for the 5G modem platform is strategic and involves reallocating R&D resources, which affects gross margins temporarily. This is not an increase in overall expenses, and margins should stabilize around 89-90% annually. The platform will be expanded and offered to other customers, enhancing long-term licensing and royalty economics. (Unidentified Company Representative)

